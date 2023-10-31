GREENWICH VILLAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Ghosts, ghouls and goblins are getting ready for the 50th New York City Village Halloween Parade in Greenwich Village Tuesday.

This year’s theme, “upside down/inside out,” is a reflection of our new normal following the pandemic, organizers said.

The parade will start at Canal Street and 6th Avenue at 7 p.m. Those who want to watch the festivities can view it from both sides of 6th Avenue from King Street to 15th Street.

Authorities said they’re focused on making sure the parade doesn’t turn into a protest of recent world events.

The NYPD will utilize sanitation trucks to block the route while tapping into a vast terror security network to ensure the safety of 1 million people, officials said.

Road closures for the parade will begin around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. There will be more closures throughout the city for Halloween festivities.

More information on street closures on Halloween can be found here.