QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a woman who allegedly attacked a pregnant woman on the 74th Street station platform in Jackson Heights, Queens on Wednesday.

An argument broke out between the two on the No. 7 train when they bumped into each other, according to authorities. That’s when the fight got physical, and the woman allegedly kicked the pregnant woman in the stomach and hit her in the head with a cellphone, police said.

The suspect took off after the attack, according to authorities. The pregnant woman was taken to a hospital with swelling to her face and stomach pain, but police said she and her baby are expected to be OK.

Janno Lieber, the head of the MTA, said crime against subway riders is down compared to last year. Police have made nearly 60% more arrests for crimes on mass transit for the first half of the year compared to last, according to NYPD statistics.

Assaults against subway, bus and train workers are up nearly 40% from the same time last year, data shows.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).