NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said precision policing has helped the brought combat major crimes.

The NYPD pumped in several resources to help the Bronx, including placing more police officers in troubled areas. The neighborhood safety teams got guns off the streets and cops made significant gun-trafficking arrests, Gibson said on PIX11 Morning News on Monday.

“I think it’s real tactics that are very intentional in going after those individuals that are habitual offenders of major violence in our borough,” Gibson said.

