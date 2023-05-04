New York (PIX11) Smart, strategic, and ambitious are some words to describe ‘Diana Tejada’ in the crime drama ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’ Actress LaToya Tonodeo gets down and dirty as the princess of the ‘Tejada’ family. Her character continues to evolve on the series as it progresses and she is enjoying herself on the wild ride.

One of the biggest twists to come out of season three is the death of ‘Diana’s’ dad ‘Lorenzo Tejada.’ She really bonded with the man behind the character — actor Berto Colon. She admitted that the tears viewers saw were real. Latoya is going to miss Colon. As the show moves on, ‘Diana’ has to deal with the death of her father and also trying to get out of the drug game she was born into.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ airs Friday nights on Starz and on the Starz app.