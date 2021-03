MANHATTAN,N.Y. — Thinking back to when you were growing up, there’s probably a good chance your bedroom featured some posters on the wall.

Now, you can visit a museum in New York City that highlights original poster artwork.

Poster House, located at 119 W. 23rd St. in Manhattan, recently kicked off a new exhibit highlighting one of the most innovative graphic designers in modern history: Julius Klinger.

The “Julius Klinger: Posters for a Modern Age” exhibition runs now through Aug. 15.