A number of COVID-19 survivors around the world have been experiencing symptoms such as fog, dizziness, body aches and even hair loss.

Some have said these symptoms have lasted months after their diagnosis.

Dr. David Putrino has been working with “long-haulers” as Director of Rehabilitation Innovation at the Mount Sinai Health System.

Dr. Putrino spoke to PIX11 about the long-term effects and post-COVID care.