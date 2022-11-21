NEW YORK (PIX11) — In many cultures, turkey is not the star at the center of the Thanksgiving table.

In a Filipino-style Thanksgiving, pork belly and barbecue chicken are some of the main dishes served family-style around a large table, according to Augelyn Francisco from Kabisera on the Lower East Side. Marinated chicken legs with lemongrass and soy sauce are also popular, along with rice and noodle sides.

The meal is served buffet style and everyone helps themselves.

“We all use our hands. We don’t need any cutlery,” Francisco said.

Francisco joined PIX11 Morning News Monday to dish about other Filipino foods served on Thanksgiving. Watch the full interview in the video above.