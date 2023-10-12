New York (PIX11) For the past few years ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ has been a popular horror video game. The story is being retold but this time on the big screen. The film follows a security guard who starts working at ‘Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria.’ He quickly finds out on his first late shift that the place is haunted.

Director of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ Emma Tammi, describes the movie as a wild ride. People who watch the movie and are not familiar with the video game will still be able to understand and enjoy it. But ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ fans will notice Easter eggs throughout the film.

It comes out October 27, 2023 in movie theaters and also streaming on Peacock.