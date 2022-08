MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Need an extra pep in your step? How does a bounce, or two, sound?

“Pop In The City” has made its way to New York City, ready to give New Yorkers a fantastical experience this summer. Cameron Craig, one of the masterminds behind the installation, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the newest (but only for a limited time!) attraction in Midtown.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.