NEW YORK (PIX11) — House Republicans are calling for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to answer before Congress related to a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

In a letter to Bragg, the GOP chairs of three House committees accused him of preparing to “engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority,” namely the indictment of the former president and declared presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

Political analyst Basil Smilke and Dan Cassino, a political science professor, both joined PIX11 Morning News to explain the historical case against Trump, and the possible next steps.

