NEW YORK (PIX11) — Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough votes to become the next Speaker of the House on Tuesday, ensuing chaos in Congress.

This is the first time in 100 years that speaker was not elected. Republicans will reconvene and vote again on Wednesday, however, it seems like it will be a repeat of the results from Tuesday.

Basil Smikle, a political analyst, joined PIX11 Morning News to share the latest news on Congress and to weigh in on the vote for the Speaker of the House.

