NEW YORK (PIX11) — The future of New York and New Jersey were laid out in two separate speeches on Tuesday and both focused on making life affordable for residents.

Governor Phil Murphy delivered his speech in person in Trenton, New Jersey for the first time since 2020, and Governor Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State speech as an elected governor.

Dan Cassino, political analyst joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to weigh in on both speeches.

Watch the video player for more.