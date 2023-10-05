NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for a suspect after an activist was stabbed to death in Bed-Stuy Monday.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Ryan Carson. The suspect in his death has been identified, and police are working on probable cause to bring him in, according to authorities.

Police said Carson and his girlfriend were sitting on a bench near Lafayette Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard shortly before 4 a.m. when the suspect walked by, kicked mopeds, and turned back to accuse Carson of looking at him.

The suspect then lunged at the two, according to authorities, and Carson put himself in front of his girlfriend. He was stabbed three times and died in the hospital, police said.

Police said they believe the suspect is emotionally disturbed and a woman at the scene referred to them as “Brian.”

His roommates and co-workers remembered him as a passionate advocate for helping others.

“He completely dedicated his life to other people,” said one friend.

Carson worked for the New York Public Interest Group, which said in a statement, “Ryan was a beloved staffer, colleague and friend, and a creative, talented, relentless and upbeat advocate for students and the environment.”