New York (PIX11) Former police officer, body builder, and now actress Katy O’Brian is taking charge in Hollywood. Not only does she has a place in the Marvel universe but the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy as well. She stars in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and ‘The Mandalorian.’ She enjoys the fanbase and feels it’s an honor and pleasure being a part of the worlds. With the third season of The Mandalorian’ behind her, she admitted she was a little teary eyed.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is available on Digital and ‘The Mandalorian’ is available on Disney+.

Katy’s latest project will be taking her back to her bodybuilding roots in ‘Love Lies Bleeding.’ It follows a bodybuilder who lives in a small town who falls in love. This story was something she could relate to.