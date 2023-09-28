New York (PIX11) The comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy have been living the rock star life on their comedy tour. Every show brings something different to audiences. The sketch comedy group which includes Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are New York University alums. Videos they posted during the pandemic went viral on TikTok. Of course, the folks at ‘Saturday Night Live’ noticed their collective talent and hired them as writers.

Please Don’t Destroy are currently on tour and set to perform at New York’s Town Hall on Friday, September 29, 2023. For information on tickets visit pleasedontdestroy.com or townhall.org.