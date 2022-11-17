NEW YORK (PIX11) — Catskill Animal Sanctuary has always been eager to support anyone who wants to commit to veganism, especially during the holiday season.

The nonprofit, which operates a refuge for rescued farm animals in Saugerties, New York, also recently launched New Leaf, a program designed to help people kickstart their vegan journey through virtual cooking classes and mentoring.

As Thanksgiving approaches, award-winning chef Linda Soper-Kolton wants New Yorkers to give a fully vegan Thanksgiving menu a try. She joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to share some recipes for appetizers, main dishes and desserts.

