NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 is celebrating WPIX’s 75th anniversary in style with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love.

Rolling Stone proclaimed her to be one of the greatest singers of all time. Love has worked with musical legends such as Dionne Warwick, Elvis, Tina Turner, Sam Cook, Stevie Wonder, Phil Spector, and so many others.

Love joined the PIX11 Morning News to perform The Crystals’ classic tune “He’s Sure The Boy I Love.” Watch the performance in the video player below.

Love will be performing on Saturday, June 17, at the Carteret Performing Arts Center in New Jersey. For more information and tickets visit, carteretpac.com.