New York (PIX11) There’s no dragon like Piff the Magic Dragon. After he amazed viewers around the world on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Piff continues to perform showcasing his magic tricks and humor.

The magic dragon is touring on the east coast with his sidekick Mr. Piffles who he claims is the real star of the show. Mr. Piffles is a rescue dog who he saved from abuse.

Piff the Magic Dragon will be performing at The Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut on Wednesday May, 17th 2023. For Information, visit www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.