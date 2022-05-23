How many times have you been listening to a podcast, and want to share a little part of what you heard with a friend?

Now you can easily do that! Picked Cherries is the first social podcasting app, in which you can clip 60 second bites to share.

Jeff Hoffman, the co-founder of Picked Cherries along with comedian and podcasters Steve and Renae Treviño are here to show us how it works. Plus they have a giveaway that will whisk 2 people off to Austin, Texas to see Steve perform live in his hometown.

To find out more about the contest and how to enter, go to pickedcherries.com/stevetrevino.

