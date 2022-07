NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gas prices may have decreased a little bit, but they are much higher than they were last year.

As of Wednesday, the national gas price per gallon is $4.63. In New York and New Jersey, prices are a bit higher, totaling $4.77 and $4.68, respectively.

Patrick de Haan, chief petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the latest trends in gas prices.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.