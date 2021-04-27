PetPlate: NYC-based company provides healthy food for dogs

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — A New York City-based company has been working to give people a healthier option for their pets.

PetPlate is a subscription-based food delivery service that creates personalized meals for your pup.

It was founded in 2016 by Renaldo Webb who studied physics at M.I.T. and was working in the corporate world before he made it his mission to create better food for our fur babies.

Webb spoke to PIX11 News’ Marysol Castro about what made him decide to make the career switch and how his business has grown.

Check out PetPlate’s website for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss