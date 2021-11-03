Peter Stormare talks new film ‘The Grand Duke of Corsica’

To be, or not to be impressed — That is not even a question when it comes to actor, musician playwright and theater director Peter Stormare.

His resume includes roles in “Prison Break,” “Fargo,” “The Big Lebowski,” “Minority Report,” and many more, but we know he’s not afraid to play the villain, or at least a very eccentric character.

Stormare chatted with the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday about his role in the new film “The Grand Duke of Corsica,” and what the movie is all about.

You can watch “The Grand Duke of Corsica” now on VOD and digital platforms.

