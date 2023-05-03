New York (PIX11) Prepare to experience the story of ‘Peter Pan’ but in a comedic and disastrous way. The ‘Cornley Drama Society,’ who are behind the Tony Award winning production ‘The Play That Goes Wrong,’ gives us ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong.’ It is a slapstick comedy for the family.

The play is described as a disaster in the best way possible. Adam John Hunter who is the production stage manager gives high praise to his large crew. He expresses it takes skilled people to make the show look like it’s going awry. Tony and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris has a special guest star role as ‘Francis.’

‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’ runs through July 9th at The Ethel Barrymore Theatre. For tickets and information visit pangoeswrongbway.com.