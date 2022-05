‘The Ravine,’ a true-crime psychological thriller starring Peer Facinelli, releases in theaters and On-Demand on May 6th.

In the film, Peter plays Danny Turner, a man who has taken his own life after murdering his wife and son. The film follows his close friends, Mitch and Carolyn (played by Eric Dan and Teri Polo), as they try to figure out what would cause a loving father and husband with a seemingly perfect family to suddenly commit such heinous crimes.