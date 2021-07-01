Pet safety: Protect your furry friends from fireworks, hot weather

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Fireworks on the Fourth of July are a long-standing, American tradition, and with the aftermath of the pandemic, there will be plenty of people wanting to celebrate in grand fashion.

However, all the razzle dazzle enjoyed by humans can be a nightmare for animals.

How can you keep your furry friends calm during this time? Christian Kalnowksi, Kennel Manager from North Shore Animal League America, offered some advice and safety tips and also spoke about keeping pets safe during the summer heat.

July 4 safety tips:

Keep your pets inside

Make sure your pet is identifiable (Microchipped or a collar with ID tags)

Give your pets a safe and quiet retreat Secure a room in the house or place a blanket over the crate Draw curtains to block out the light Put the TV/radio on to drown out fireworks noise

Monitor what your pets eat and drink

What out for debris Matches, lighter fluid, citronella candles, insect repellent and oil products should be kept out of reach. Clean up firework debris at home, keep an eye out when you walk your pet

Don’t take pets out to a fireworks display

Summer heat safety

Make sure your pet has cool, clean water available

Shade: Have a shaded area for them, especially if they’re outside.

Keep your dog’s paws cool at all times: If the floor is too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws.

Pets can get sunburn: Apply animal sunscreen to your pet before it goes out to play

Never leave your pet in a car: If you see a pet locked in a vehicle, contact the authorities