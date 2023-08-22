VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) – A person was injured in a shooting at a Valley Stream event space Monday evening, the Nassau County Police Department said.

Police said a large group of people were gathered at the location near Ocean Boulevard when someone opened fire. A man who attended the gathering told PIX11 News that the celebration was for those who were going to college after graduating from high school.

He said shots rang out, which caused the crowd to start running. The man added that he knew at least one person was injured, but no children were shot.

Nassau County detectives are asking drivers to avoid Ocean Avenue or Hook Creek Boulevard from Merrick Boulevard to Washington Avenue as they comb that stretch for bullet casings.

Police have not revealed the condition of the victim or if any arrests have been made.