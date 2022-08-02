Melissa Errico has been taking her act on the road – performing across the country. August 4 , 2022, she will be joined on stage by Billy Stritch at 54 Below in New York City. The show is titled “Swing Lessons” and Errico says the audience can learn about music along with her.

This fall, the singer, actress, and mother will return to Carnegie Hall to participate in a tribute to Sondheim.

Performances at 54 Below for “Melissa Errico with Billy Stritch: Swing Lessons” begin August 4 – August 6 at 7pm. For tickets, go to https://54below.com/events/melissa-errico-with-billy-stritch-swing-lessons/