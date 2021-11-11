Paws of War: Uniting servicemembers and rescue animals

NEW YORK — Almost everyone loves puppies, and most people in America want to support those in the military.

Depression, anxiety and PTSD are common among men and women who serve in the military.

A local organization, Paws of War, is counting on canines to make a difference.

Paws of War co-founder Robert Misseri, Army veteran Derek Cartwright and Navy veteran Kevin Corridon spoke with PIX11 News to discuss their latest mission.

Paws of War routinely helps soldiers to relocate rescued pets when they are stationed overseas. The mission comes with expenses, including travel arrangements, medical care and paperwork.Those interested in donating with this Veterans Day mission can visit the Paws of War website.