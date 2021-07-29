NEW YORK — Longtime journalist Paula Faris is best known to TV viewers from her time with ABC News, from the “GMA” weekend edition to “20/20” and “The View.”

After years in the busy, bright world of New York City news, Faris left it all behind, relocating with her family during the pandemic to a small, rural town in South Carolina.

In her book “Called Out: Why I Traded Dream Jobs For a Life of True Calling,” Faris encourages readers through her own story of fear, failure and calling.

Now, Faris is releasing a special paperback edition of the bestselling book, including a free, six-week discussion guide for individuals, small groups and book clubs.