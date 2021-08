NEW YORK — Actress Patina Miller’s performance in Broadway’s “Pippin” wowed audiences and impressed critics, and then earned her a Tony Award.

Now, Miller is starring in the “Power” sequel series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” as Raquel Thomas, a single mom raising her own child, Kanan Stark.

The triple threat who can sing, dance and act, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the hit Starz series and if she might ever return to Broadway.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan airs Sundays on Starz.