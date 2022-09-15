PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh fired Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora, citing incompetency as the main reason.

The mayor described Baycora as “radio silent” during a wave of violence where as many as 75 homicides happened on his watch.

“I indicated to him that his performance was beyond disappointing,” Sayegh said in a press conference Tuesday. “It is deplorable and he knows it because I told him repeatedly.”

Baycora reportedly filed a lawsuit against Sayegh and the city, claiming they were unfairly putting blame on him for the surge in crime.

