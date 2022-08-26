You’re invited to The Alma Train Party featuring “Alma’s Way” creator Sonia Manzano.

Sunday, August 28 at 10am – 2pm in Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central

Join Fred Rogers Productions, the MTA, and Thirteen to celebrate Alma’s Way, the hit PBS KIDS series, and the launch of the new digital game, “The Alma Train.”

Kids and families are invited to meet Alma; help Alma and Tía Gloria build an imaginative subway system in the new digital game; engage with local subway conductors and learn about their work at the MTA; enjoy activities hosted by The Bronx Children’s Museum, The Bronx Zoo, The Bronx River Alliance, and the NYC Public Library; take a Bomba dance lesson led by the Bombazo Dance Company, and enjoy live music by Music Under New York band Hasta La Zeta!

*Mask Up! Masks are still required onboard subways, buses, and in stations, and will be required for The Alma Train Party.