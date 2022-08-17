NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Department of Education issued its new COVID-19 guidelines as the upcoming school year nears its start.

Among the planned changes is the suspension of in-school testing. In lieu of this, take-home test kits will be provided. Vaccinations are only required for students and adult personnel involved in high-risk activities like sports, while masks are only required for those who are returning from a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Many parents still have their concerns when it comes to the safety of their kids against COVID-19. Farah Despeignes from Soundview Academy Parent Association joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to talk about what she and other parents think of the new developments.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.