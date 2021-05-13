Pandemic Pivot: From professional dancer to software engineer

When the pandemic shut down New York City in the spring of 2020, it meant performance spaces closing their doors and many performers out of a job.

Micheline Wu, a professional dancer with a background in musical theater and choreography, needed to transition careers for stability during the pandemic.

She enrolled in a 13-week engineering and coding program in August 2020 and now works as a solutions engineer, focusing on front-end development.

Wu spoke with PIX11 News to discuss her career shift and how it’s been going.