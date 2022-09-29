NEW YORK (PIX11) — An interactive media experience awaits families at PaleyWKND, which kicks off Friday in New York City.

The free event, which will run Friday through Sunday in Midtown Manhattan, features immersive attractions that draw themes from sports, gaming and entertainment.

Maureen Reidy, the president and CEO of The Paley Center for Media, joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to give more details on PaleyWKND.

“It’s a collaboration of over two dozen world-class, iconic media brands, companies, and all the major sports leagues,” Reidy said.

