Own the Room: NYU graduate featured in popular Disney+ documentary

The Global Student Entrepreneur Awards is an intense competition that brings 51 different nationalities together, each representing their countries as the top student entrepreneurs. The competitors all have big ideas and the ability to change the world.

This competition takes center stage in the Disney+ documentary “Own The Room.” The film follows five of those incredible students as they vie for the top title. While all were impressive, one stood out amongst the rest: Daniela Blanco, co-founder and CTO of Sunthetics.

Blanco, now an NYU graduate, won the competition in 2019 while representing the United States. She joined the PIX11 Morning News to give an update on life since the documentary was released and her growing business.

“Own the Room” was one of three films featured this month in PIX11 morning anchor Dan Mannarino’s Watch with Dan documentary club. You can watch the club’s recap here: