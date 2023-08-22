NEW YORK (PIX11) – The next stage of New York City’s Broadway Vision plan includes reclaiming and transforming public spaces in neighborhoods along Broadway, Mayor Eric Adams announced.

The new phase of the Broadway Vision plan is to design and revive pedestrian, cyclist and public space improvements along Broadway from East 21st Street down East 17th Street.

The phase follows a project completed in June that delivered similar upgrades with expanded outdoor dining between Madison Square and Herald Square, just north of the new project area.

It’s part of Adams’ Working People’s Agenda, which included a $375 million investment to create new public spaces across the five boroughs.

City leaders said Broadway Vision is a new way of looking at how an iconic street can serve New Yorkers and support the city’s comeback post-pandemic.

The city’s Department of Transportation is kicking off engagement sessions along Broadway this week, with additional public sessions and community outreach in the coming months.