Organization raises funds to honor NYPD 9/11 hero

NEW YORK — Scott Blackshaw was a proud member of the NYPD.

On Sept. 11, 2001, like many first responders, he jumped into action to help New Yorkers.

In the years following, he was diagnosed with cancer and fought hard, but eventually lost the battle.

His friends and family hope to honor his memory in a special way.

Member of the FDNY and organizer of the charity event Wayne Forte spoke to PIX11 News about the event and why they’re raising money to build a rig in his honor.

For more information, visit the “Build a Rig 4 Scott” website.