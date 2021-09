“Only Murders in the Building” is becoming one of Hulu’s biggest comedies ever — breaking streaming records in its series premiere.

It features Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as a trio of Upper West Side neighbors trying to solve a murder mystery in their apartment building.

The show also stars actor Aaron Dominguez, whose character “Oscar” made his series debut just last week.

Dominguez spoke with PIX11 News to discuss his character and what viewers can expect.