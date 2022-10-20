NEW YORK (PIX11) — Since employees shifted to working remotely after the pandemic, online workplace harassment has become an issue.

The organization All Voices found that about 38% of respondents experienced some type of workplace harassment, which may include emails or direct messages with racial or gender slurs or repeated requests for dates, according to Shea Holman, executive director of The Purple Campaign.

“The channels through which remote work is occurring, like text phone, and video, are often unmonitored or unreported so it’s very difficult with these blurred lines to be able to monitor and report the harassment,” Holman said.

Holman said employers who are not updating harassment policies or training their workers about proper behavior make their employees more susceptible to online harassment. An issue that has cropped up is that remote workers often don’t know how to report the issues, Holman said.

“We really encourage employers to have multiple channels for reporting… including anonymous channels or hotlines for reporting,” she added.

Holman joined PIX11 Morning Show Thursday to share more about online workplace harassment.

Watch the full interview in the video above.