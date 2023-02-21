New York (PIX11) Actress and activist Mikayla Bartholomew is proving why she’s destined for a successful career in entertainment. In a short span of time, she already built an impressive body of work. Most notably, Mikayla portrayed ‘Tunde Price’ in the Academy Award-winning film ‘King Richard’. The biopic tells story of Richard Williams as he trained and groomed his daughters Venus and Serena Williams to play tennis and their ultimate rise in the sport. She had a great time on set with the talented cast. The young star gladly admits that she was soaking up every ounce of wisdom from the well-established cast and crew.

Bartholomew currently appears in the short film ‘Dear Mama.’ The movie follows her character ‘Tanisha’ and her father following the death of her mother. Tied in to this moment of grieving, the family is with news of the death of Hip-Hop star Tupac Shakur–a music artist that her and her mom were a fan of.

Mikayla wanted audiences to understand that black stories can be universal too. ‘Dear Mama’ is up for an NAACP Image Award.