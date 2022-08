Adria Tennor stars opposite the late Danny Aiello in his final on-screen performance in “One Moment.” Tennor plays his daughter in this heartfelt film which touches on what its like for the entire family when it comes to caring for aging parents.

Adria is best known for movies roles in “The Artist” and “Bad Moms” and on the small screen in “Mad Men” and “Mad Dogs.”

“One Moment” releases July 26, 2022 on Video On Demand and also available for streaming on Amazon and Apple+.