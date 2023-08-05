New York (PIX11) Locals and visitors from all over the world get a one of a kind dining experience at ONE Dine at One World Observatory. It is a upscale restaurant located at One World Trade Center. Chef Reuel Vincent of One Dine will be cooking up something special for restaurant week. Vincent feels the restaurant has beautiful views and it makes someone feel like a New Yorker.

He brought in some of the dishes people can expect to see on the menu. For information and reservations visit www.nyctourism.com/restaurant-week.