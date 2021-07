NEW YORK — Since debuting at the Tribeca Festival, “The One and Only Dick Gregory” has been catching the attention of film critics.

Now, the documentary available for all to see.

Award-winning producer and director Andre Gaines spoke with PIX11 Morning News about what made him want to make the film and what he hopes the audience will get out of seeing the film.

Catch “The One and Only Dick Gregory,” currently streaming on Showtime.