NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the Dominican Republic faces the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and other delegates from the city went on the ground to provide aid.

One of them is Dr. Ramon Tallaj from SOMOS Community Care, a physician-led community health organization based in New York. He joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to talk about the state of the Dominican Republic after the storm.

In the city of La Romana, “around 60 houses had no ceiling,” Tallaj said. “Whole families stay in those places because there’s no other place to go.”

Tallaj said housing should be prioritized, as well as ensuring people have sufficient food.

