Colombian-American actress and producer Paula Garces chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about two exciting projects she has on deck.

First, Garces’ original Latina superhero series “Aluna” is heading to gaming consoles with a new video game, “Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards.”

Plus, the longtime actress is gearing up for the future release of season 4 of her hit Netflix series “On My Block,” in which she plays Geny, the sassy, comedic and loving mom.

Garces also got to direct an episode of the new season, which was her first time directing for television. She excitedly told us all about it.