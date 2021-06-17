‘On My Block’ star Paula Garces talks season 4, new Latina superhero video game

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Colombian-American actress and producer Paula Garces chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about two exciting projects she has on deck.

First, Garces’ original Latina superhero series “Aluna” is heading to gaming consoles with a new video game, “Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards.”

Plus, the longtime actress is gearing up for the future release of season 4 of her hit Netflix series “On My Block,” in which she plays Geny, the sassy, comedic and loving mom.

Garces also got to direct an episode of the new season, which was her first time directing for television. She excitedly told us all about it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss