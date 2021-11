NEW YORK — The omicron variant prompted a new wave of travel restrictions and warnings, but Dr. Anthony Fauci says any talk of a complete lockdown may be a bit premature.

The new strain of coronavirus, which was first identified in South Africa on Nov. 8, has already spread to about a dozen countries.

Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the CEO of University Hospital Newark, joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the new variant.