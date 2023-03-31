New York (PIX11) After 15 years, Omarion reunited with his former group ‘B2K’ for a reunion tour. He documented the behind-the-scenes moments and sharing never-before-seen footage in the 5-part docu-series ‘Omega: The Gift and the Curse.’

The singer was honored to be back with the group. Omarion shared that the journey wasn’t always fun. He wanted to give a personal perspective of the ups and downs and honor his past.

Omarion recently released a book, ‘Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy,’ which is available everywhere books are sold.

‘Omega: The Gift and the Curse’ finale streams on ALLBLK Monday April 3rd, 2023.