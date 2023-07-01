New York (PIX11) Olivia Washington and Kara Young can be seen in the comedy/fantasy/drama ‘I’m a Virgo.’ The coming-of-age show follows a 13-foot-tall man who tries to experience the real world. Along the way, he forms friendships, tries to find love, and finds himself in awkward situations.

Olivia takes on the role of ‘Flora’ who she describes as a woman with big aspirations. Kara plays the woman of the people ‘Jones.’ ‘I’m a Virgo’ tacklesreal life society issues as well.

‘I’m a Virgo’ is streaming now on Prime Video.