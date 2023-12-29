NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Year’s Eve is just a few days away, and the city is ready to throw the biggest party in the world.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to come to the heart of Times Square to ring in the new year. Artists like Flo Rida, Paul Anka, Megan Thee Stallion, LL Cool J, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Maria Becerra, and Yng Lvcas are set to perform at the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Officials will be testing out the confetti Friday that will rain down on attendees celebrating New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

The six-hour celebration in Times Square kicks off with a ball-raising ceremony at 6 p.m. One minute before midnight, the ball will begin its 60-second drop down the pole to ring in the start of the new year.

PIX11 News will livestream the Times Square ball drop on New Year’s Eve. Click here for more information.